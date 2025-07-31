RUGBY
Tricksy, patient Rassie keeps building
Boks looking good ahead of Rugby Championship as blooding of new players adds depth
31 July 2025 - 05:00
Player development has been Rassie Erasmus’s priority since he was appointed Springbok rugby coach in 2018. It goes along with the important corollaries of results and transformation.
Erasmus favoured a large squad of players from the outset, and sought to develop several options in each position while striving for a healthy balance between young guns and seniors. ..
