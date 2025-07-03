Sundowns exit Club World Cup but prove their class on global stage
However, fatigue and a lack of proper rest could catch up with them later in the season
03 July 2025 - 05:00
The expectations were never high that Mamelodi Sundowns would get past the first round at the Club World Cup, paired as they were with Brazilian and German opposition in their group stage.
But their performance over the three group games in the US left a positive impression despite the pecking order of world football still being led by European and South American clubs...
