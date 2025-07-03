A cycle race for the ages
Rich in tradition and pulsing with drama, the Tour de France is one of the world’s great sporting events
03 July 2025 - 05:00
For the next three weeks or so, we’ll witness a race that has elegance, grit and power, tactics, courage and cunning, teamwork and individualism.
First held in 1903 to sell newspapers, the Tour de France now draws a global, multimedia audience of 3-billion and attracts 10-million spectators along the route...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.