Trail runners conquer Drakensberg peaks from Lesotho to Underberg
Competing in an ultra trail race is the ultimate test of grit and determination
15 May 2025 - 05:00
It’s just before 10am on Friday April 25 — a cold, clear morning on the Lesotho side of Sani Pass in the southern Drakensberg. Locals call it the Kingdom in the Sky. It’s the start of the RMB Ultra-Trail Drakensberg race: 44 brave souls are about to run 163km to Underberg in KwaZulu-Natal, to earn the title “100-miler”.
Among them is Kennedy Sekhuthe, a constable from Pretoria. He’s not focused on the next aid station but on the entire distance. For Sekhuthe, running is a passion. He got into it growing up in Witpan in North West...
