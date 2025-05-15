Fit for a final
How two of Europe’s star-studded teams are shaping up ahead of the Champions League showdown in Munich
If it’s crossed your mind that European Champions League football doesn’t represent value for money, think again. One of last week’s semifinal ties was finalised only in extra time after both legs, with the Barcelona vs Inter Milan match netting 13 goals. Inter snuck through 7-6 on aggregate to book their place in the Munich final.
Statistics tend to be dull, but one is significant: Inter booked their place in the final with only 29% possession in the second leg. That suggests a masterclass in counterattacking football by a team who know their defensive system and how to transition to attack. Also worth noting is that Inter are old in European footballing terms. Their Armenian midfielder, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is 36, while defender Francesco Acerbi turned 37 in February. Acerbi scored Inter’s third goal against Barca to send the tie into extra time...
