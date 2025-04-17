Proteas Test season bowled over
The officials who run the game have taken their eye off the ball, which means the only Test for the Proteas this year will be the World Test Championship final at Lord’s
17 April 2025 - 05:00
In June, Proteas cricket captain Temba Bavuma will lead his team onto the hallowed turf of Lord’s. “Hallowed turf” is a cricket cliché, but like all clichés, it contains a grain of truth.
James Joyce, in A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, wrote of Dublin that it was “a new and complex sensation”. Lord’s is like that. It is an experience, a sensation. It is packed with more history than a Sotheby’s catalogue...
