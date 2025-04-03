How suitors line up for Europe’s crown in the Champions League
Quarterfinals bring mouth-watering ties, but Liverpool fans are left disappointed
03 April 2025 - 05:00
There’s good news and there’s bad news. The bad news first. The 2024/2025 European Champions League’s first phase is complete. This means that if you’re a Liverpool fan or you support one of Europe’s smaller teams that were given an opportunity by the competition’s new format but have failed to progress, your competition is over.
Which brings us to the good news: the quarterfinals roll into action in April. There are four mouth-watering ties. And, with Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Real Madrid and Barcelona all looking perky as we go into the last eight, it’s anyone’s title...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.