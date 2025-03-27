From Liverpool to little pool
Ex-Anfield boss turns out to inspire the footballers of Hout Bay
27 March 2025 - 05:00
Jürgen Klopp, the acclaimed football coach who has won titles with two of the world’s top clubs, recently turned his attention to one of the smallest.
The dynamic former manager of Germany’s Borussia Dortmund and England’s Liverpool was in Cape Town to celebrate 10 years of the Hout Bay United Football Community. Residents turned out in numbers at the local harbour where Klopp, donning an “I love Cape Town” shirt, was the attraction at a fundraising event...
