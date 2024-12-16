Looking good for Lord’s
The Proteas are second on the WTC log — and to remain there they need to beat Pakistan at least once in this home series
19 December 2024 - 05:00
Late on the fourth day of the second cricket Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj ambled up to weave his magic.
Within the space of a few balls, he had dismissed Sri Lanka’s two best batsmen, Angelo Mathews (who was out sweeping) and the dashing young left-hander Kamindu Mendis. Subtly but unmistakably, the second Test had spun South Africa’s way, as they wrapped up victory the following day by 109 runs to win the series 2-0, Maharaj taking five wickets in the innings, seven in the match and nine in the series...
