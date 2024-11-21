FOOTBALL
A new top table in Europe
Modern format in Champions League brings smaller clubs back into the game
21 November 2024 - 05:00
Once upon a time, smaller European clubs in smaller European cities not only had a chance to win what was then the European Cup, but actually won the thing. The list is surprisingly long.
Nottingham Forest won the cup twice (in 1978/1979 and 1979/1980) and Hamburg SV — with Kevin Keegan in their midst — won it in 1982/1983. Other winners during the period, you might be surprised to be reminded of, were Steaua Bucharest (1985/1986), Porto (1986/1987) and Birmingham’s Aston Villa, hardly anyone’s idea of a swaggering Euro superclub...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.