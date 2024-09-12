Now to pummel the Pumas
The Boks need just three more log points to win the 2024 Rugby Championship — but the Argentinians won’t be pushovers
12 September 2024 - 05:00
The Springboks’ successive wins over New Zealand brought with it the Freedom Cup, a trophy last won by South Africa in 2009. It has also put the team closer to winning their first six-match Rugby Championship in 15 years.
Since coach Rassie Erasmus took the job in 2018, this team have won back-to-back World Cups and a Test series against the British & Irish Lions. After Saturday’s match in Cape Town, Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi extolled the merits of the team and the significance of rugby’s most famous rivalry. ..
