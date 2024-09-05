Boks yearn for Freedom (Cup)
It’s been 15 years since South Africa won this crucial miniseries against arch-rivals New Zealand
05 September 2024 - 05:00
The Springboks and the All Blacks treated rugby fans to a clash for the ages at Ellis Park at the weekend. The big question is whether these teams can do it all again at Cape Town Stadium this weekend. At stake is the Freedom Cup, the trophy for the winner of a series played between South Africa and New Zealand. The second and decisive match of the 2024 series is on Saturday.
Almost coincidentally it is part of the Rugby Championship, which also includes Australia and Argentina. The Boks, with three wins so far, are comfortably ahead of the other teams, which have one victory each...
