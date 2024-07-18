Hot Boks blow cold in Durban
Big challenges lie ahead against the Wallabies and All Blacks
18 July 2024 - 05:00
Irish eyes were smiling in the aftermath of the decisive second rugby Test against the Springboks. After losing the first match of the series at Loftus Versfeld, Ireland bounced back to win the rematch at Kings Park 25-24 via a late drop goal by replacement flyhalf Ciarán Frawley.
With that result, Ireland claimed just their second win on South African soil — their first was back in 2016 — and ensured that they ended a fiercely contested series — and a long, taxing season — on a high note...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.