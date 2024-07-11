Boks need to sharpen up in Durban
The luck of the Irish evaporated at Loftus, but Rassie Erasmus can’t rely on that happening twice in a row
11 July 2024 - 05:00
Victory last Saturday night ended the Springboks’ losing streak against Ireland, but also left them with unfinished business.
The 27-20 win against Europe’s Six Nations champions was the first in the last four rugby Tests between the two. Another win this Saturday will clinch the two-match series and consolidate the world champions’ position at the top of the World Rugby rankings...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.