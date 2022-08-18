×

Life / Sport

BAT & BALL

Big T20 money threatens cricket as we know it

A traditional game is being played at an institutional venue while up north a new future beckons

18 August 2022 - 05:00 Luke Alfred

When Proteas skipper Dean Elgar led his team out at Lord’s in the first cricket Test against England on Wednesday, the sport’s hallowed ground was shifting beneath his feet.

A couple of hundred kilometres and a few hours away there was a pointed reminder of how the game is changing. Tristan Stubbs, a fellow South African and, unlike Elgar, a T20 player, was turning out for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred, English cricket’s latest new-fangled white-ball competition...

