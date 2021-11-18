Life / Sport Boks aim for top ranking After two wins, the team is in top shape ahead of the World Cup final rematch

A dramatic year for the Springboks is set for an explosive climax at the Home of Rugby on Saturday. Jacques Nienaber’s charges have shown their mettle to beat the British & Irish Lions, the All Blacks, and more recently Wales and Scotland in northern hemisphere conditions. A victory against England at Twickenham would cap a landmark year.

England beat Australia 32-15 this past Saturday to deliver a powerful message to their next set of opponents. The quality of England’s defensive effort, and indeed the variation shown by a versatile backline on attack, will ensure the Bok coaches and analysts endure sleepless nights ahead of the showdown...