Boks aim for top ranking
After two wins, the team is in top shape ahead of the World Cup final rematch
A dramatic year for the Springboks is set for an explosive climax at the Home of Rugby on Saturday. Jacques Nienaber’s charges have shown their mettle to beat the British & Irish Lions, the All Blacks, and more recently Wales and Scotland in northern hemisphere conditions. A victory against England at Twickenham would cap a landmark year.
England beat Australia 32-15 this past Saturday to deliver a powerful message to their next set of opponents. The quality of England’s defensive effort, and indeed the variation shown by a versatile backline on attack, will ensure the Bok coaches and analysts endure sleepless nights ahead of the showdown...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.