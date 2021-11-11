Life / Sport Boks brace for Scotland The first test has been passed but Scotland presents a potential banana peel B L Premium

The Springboks will undergo one of their biggest defensive tests of the season when they face an attack-minded Scotland on Saturday. Neutralising British & Irish Lions flyhalf Finn Russell and dealing with Scotland’s rabid breakdown approach will be at the top of the list of priorities when Jacques Nienaber’s side attempts to secure its second win on tour.

The world champions needed all of their resolve to claim a 23-18 win against Wales in Cardiff last week. While their attacking execution left a lot to be desired, the Boks fired at the set pieces and controlled the contest in the latter stages. More importantly, the victory brought an end to their eight-year drought in Wales, and ensured that they began their three-Test tour to the UK on a positive note...