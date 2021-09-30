Life / Sport RUGBY All at stake as Boks bid to save face There are mitigating factors, but the three losses point to poor discipline B L Premium

The defining contest in the match between the All Blacks and the Springboks in Townsville played out in the final five minutes.

At the time, commentator and former Bok hooker Hanyani Shimange referred to the period as "the championship round". With everything on the line, it was the All Blacks who landed the knockout blow and sent the Boks to the canvas. Final score: 19-17...