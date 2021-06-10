Life / Sport Euro 2020: the ultimate in football quality The Euro 2020 is, for some, more eagerly awaited than the World Cup BL PREMIUM

The concertinaed, surreal 2020-2021 European football season concludes with an intriguing postscript: the continental European Championships, kicking off on June 11.

Delayed from last year due to Covid, the tournament, strangely still called Euro 2020, is shadowed by an impending seismic shakeup in football’s structures...