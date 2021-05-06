Life / Sport business of sport Buying into the all-new Springbucks Greenbacks and gold could be the next team colours — but will fans cheer? BL PREMIUM

If you don’t ordinarily think of New Zealand’s capital, Wellington (population: 212,000), as the epicentre of the sporting universe, think again.

As well as hosting parliament, the city is home to New Zealand Rugby (NZR). At this very moment NZR is in talks with Silver Lake, a US investment firm, for a 12.5% stake in the All Blacks, one of the most recognisable teams in the world...