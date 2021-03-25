Life / Sport SA cricket being held to ransom A vote this week to haul CSA’s constitution into the modern era was thwarted by extreme self-interest BL PREMIUM

Last Saturday, the Cricket SA (CSA) members’ council voted to reject amendments to the organisation’s constitution initiated by the CSA interim board, which was hired to fix the failing institution a few months ago.

It’s believed to have been down to just three or four votes, but the ballot was secret so it’s hard to be precise. Either way, it was a disaster for the board’s reform initiative, setting it back weeks...