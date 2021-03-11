CRICKET: Will the turkeys vote for Christmas?

Those who had seats on both had an ethical dilemma: did they take the broad view (as stipulated by their occupation of the board) or did they take the narrow view (as stipulated by their constituencies’ mandate on the members’ council)?

This was never clear in the old constitution, in the memorandum of incorporation — but it will hopefully become clearer now.

In proposing a new constitution, CSA’s interim board has hammered home a political point: that the idea of two tiers is cumbersome, encourages horse-trading and is inefficient.

For example, former CSA president Chris Nenzani connived with the members’ council to extend his term of office by a year. He’d already been president for six years, the maximum allowed, but the members’ council was hoodwinked into altering the constitution and Nenzani stayed on for a year longer (even though his reason for staying was soon shown to be bogus).

The new constitution will concentrate power in the hands of a majority of independent directors, which should ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Such a system of checks and balances will hopefully head off the "big man" empire-building of the type demonstrated by disgraced former CEO Thabang Moroe and his suspended company secretary, Welsh Gwaza. It can only be good for the game.

A looming problem

So far, so good. But though the interim board members, chaired by Stavros Nicolaou, are nominally in control of the game, they are unable to vote at the SGM. Only the 14 provincial presidents on the members’ council can vote — and they’re unlikely to vote for a new system that radically limits their influence. Turkeys, as they say, aren’t keen on voting for Christmas.

Sharp-minded interim board members including Nicolaou, Haroon Lorgat and Judith February, know this and are grappling with ways of challenging the members’ council’s propensity for self-interest. One idea mooted is to hold the SGM in public, a means of embarrassing the members’ council into doing the right thing.

Zak Yacoob, head of CSA’s interim board until an unedifying spat with a journalist led to his departure, believed the members’ council needed to be publicly accountable — and one of the ways to achieve this is to hold the meeting in public.