Veteran Zak Yacoob takes guard With the appointment of a talented interim board, cricket's woes have been addressed. There's still a way to go, writes Luke Alfred

Zak Yacoob, the most important man in SA cricket for the time being, estimates he started listening to cricket commentary on the radio when he was about 15. (He is now 72). Yacoob loved the commentary because cricket’s rhythms allow room for pause and reflection — in a word, imagination.

"I found soccer too busy," he says in his soft accent from his long-time home in Durban’s Reservoir Hills. "I liked the spaces between the words that were there in cricket."..