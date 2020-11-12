Rassie’s place in the sun

Like a boss

Rassie, it turns out, is the star of Chasing the Sun. He’s always been a charmer, from his days as a handsome bloke growing up in Despatch in the Eastern Cape, to being a brilliant Springbok player, and in his early days as an eccentric coach in the Free State, sitting on the Bloemfontein grandstand’s roof, flashing different coloured lights as signals to his players on the field.

In the documentary, it turns out, he has a subtle, psychological touch too. "Go out there and f*** them up," he tells his players at one point.

Two men who were probably instrumental in getting Erasmus back to SA were Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, and Patel. A deal was struck, most likely on a Cape Town beach, according to the documentary. Money would have changed hands. Probably big money. Not just money, though.

Two TV cameramen, Russell Belter and Sean Everett, were embedded in the Bok team and have come up with the most intimate film footage ever shot in the Bok inner sanctum.

So Erasmus came home, bringing with him from his brief spell as coach at the Stormers a rugby defence guru, Jacques Nienaber, who is now the Bok coach.

"Who did I want to bring here?" Roux tells Chasing the Sun. "The guy who should never have left."

While at Munster, Erasmus and Nienaber had gone to watch a disorganised and chaotic Springbok team lose to Ireland the year before his return. They sat among the Bok fans in Dublin and in Erasmus’s mind, the Boks should never have lost because the numbers didn’t add up. "We have 1,100 professional rugby players; Ireland have 160." Upon his return, Erasmus would find the best 30 or so players among that thousand.

Within two games, he had also found his captain. Siya Kolisi was "the right guy at the right time", he tells the camera. Kolisi, it turned out, was also not so windgat (a favourite Rassie word) that he couldn’t ask for advice from teammates in his first test as skipper. As the Boks stood behind the posts, 24-3 down against England at Ellis Park, he appealed to those around him, some of them veterans of the rugby struggle.

"The best thing he [Siya] did was to rely on the guys around him. He even said, ‘I’m not the best experienced guy but I need you guys to help me’," Mtawarira tells Chasing the Sun. And they rallied to their captain, coming back to win 42-39.

It was a fairytale finish to a rugby Test match that had begun so auspiciously, then threatened to end in tears. A throng of rugby fans from Zwide, a neglected relic of apartheid near Port Elizabeth and Kolisi’s home, had hired taxis and buses to come to Ellis Park. They called themselves the Gwijo Squad.

And when Kolisi led his team onto the field for the first time, Kaunda Ntunja called the game in his and Kolisi’s native Xhosa more like a praise singer than a rugby commentator. Ntunja, who died earlier this year aged 38 and to whom the first episode is dedicated, called Kolisi "a cement truck with no reverse gear".

It is one of the poignant moments in the first episode. Another is when Rassie speaks of Makazole Mapimpi, a man from backbreaking rural poverty who had learnt his rugby at a school that no longer even exists. Mapimpi worked his way through club rugby in East London, into the Border team, then into the now defunct Southern Kings. Someone noticed him, because Erasmus found him at the Sharks.

Then, on a November night in Yokohama last year, Mapimpi became the first Springbok in three Rugby World Cup finals to score a try. Rassie has tears in his eyes and a choke in his voice as he talks about it. Chasing the Sun is a tearjerker, but with a happy ending.

Chasing the Sun is on DStv 101 Catch-up and on Showmax