Rediscovering sporting memories

The problem, we discover, is that Arsenal have a nasty habit of disappointing their supporters. They’re respectable and sometimes even play attractive football, but they never win anything. Such is their curse — and Hornby’s.

Until the last game of the 1989 season, that is. The match is at Anfield, against Liverpool, and Arsenal must win by two goals to win the league title. Extra time arrives with Liverpool losing 1-0 — which means they are safe and will win the championship.

Suddenly, however, a speculative ball finds its way to Arsenal’s Michael Thomas, not far from Liverpool’s goal. Thomas benefits from a ricochet off a Liverpool defender’s shin and though three Liverpool defenders and the goalkeeper, Bruce Grobbelaar, converge on him, he keeps his poise and stubs the ball into the net.

With the goal Arsenal have improbably won the league, and Thomas rounds it all off with a cheeky somersault. You can watch it all on YouTube and see what you’ve forgotten.

In writing Fever Pitch, Hornby became partly responsible for there being no appropriate social distancing between sport and life. Sport, in the form of Arsenal, is far more important than life, says Hornby, and he makes an enjoyable case for arguing so.

Except that if the past seven weeks have taught us anything, it is that sport is not life. There are more important things than supporting Arsenal. Or Kaizer Chiefs. Or the Proteas or the Boks. The lockdown, in all its mind-numbing curtailment-of-ordinary-freedoms, is life — and it has frightened us all witless.