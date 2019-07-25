The forgotten stars of SA golf

He had recently bought a Piper Cherokee and, if needs be, he would fly himself, his wife, Mavis, and Sewgolum to Britain. This he did, stopping en route for fuel throughout the length and breadth of Africa and the Mediterranean, before landing at Gatwick, from where they took a train to Edinburgh.

Despite Sewgolum suffering from culture shock in the rarefied confines of Muirfield, he adapted quickly. He played a practice round or two with Gary Player and, despite not being able to sign his name on the tournament entry form, became a minor celebrity.

He made the cut for the British Open and though he fell away at halfway, it was a creditable performance for a man who had never travelled outside of his province.

Better followed. Later that European summer (and after being harassed by SA’s Special Branch, which caused him to miss the French Open) Sewgolum entered the Dutch Open. On a course outside The Hague, he beat more fancied Dutch and Belgian stars, taking his inaugural European title. "I am so happy to have won here I can hardly think straight," Cohen quotes him saying after that famous win.

Clearly Sewgolum felt relaxed in the Netherlands because he won the Dutch Open for a second time the following year, and won it again — for the last time — in 1964.

But, had it not been for the can-do attitudes of Wulff, he might have remained a caddy at Beachwood GC, unable to showcase his talents in the wider world.

While Sewgolum’s first Dutch Open win was celebrated by the community of Natal Indians, it caused the golf authorities and the apartheid government acute embarrassment. The powers-that-be handled this by throwing Sewgolum the occasional sop, bending the rules or creating a dispensation that allowed him to enter white tournaments more regularly.

So it was that Sewgolum entered the Natal Open at the Durban Country Club in 1963. At the end of the third round he was tied in second position, playing the fourth in driving rain. Despite being chased to the title by Bobby Verwey and Denis Hutchinson, Sewgolum held his nerve to win.