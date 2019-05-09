The fight for football’s soul

Gianni Infantino, current Fifa president, is a businessman with a disregard for player wear-out or fan fatigue. He’s compiled a consortium of little-known investment firms, Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to market a new 24-team World Cup Club tournament, further cluttering the football calendar — and garnering an eye-watering $25bn for Fifa’s coffers. "Fifa should be a governing body about good practices, not about entering commercial joint ventures with unknown investors," says Juventus chair Andrea Agnelli.

Indeed, Fifa is now a toxic brand.

Red card reputations

Greed also permeates more directly onto the field of play. The game’s European governing body, Uefa, implemented FFP (Financial Fair Play) regulations in 2013 in an attempt to ensure that clubs operate stably and to prevent billionaire owners pumping huge liquidity into clubs, inflating wages and transfer fees in an unsustainable financial bubble.

Two clubs most clearly demonstrate why the FFP regulations are necessary. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City are de facto owned by Gulf states. Extraordinary cash inflows have poured in, billions used to build giant squads of elite players on huge wages, and to leverage record-breaking transfers of marquee players, witnessed in the recent combined €400m fees bringing Neymar and Kylian Mbappé to PSG. Both clubs were fined contextually paltry figures of €20m in the early days of FFP implementation. Uefa re-opened an investigation into PSG in 2017, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport has just dismissed it on a technicality.

Qatar and the UAE are forging beachheads in the world’s leisure sectors, hedging against when the oil and gas run out. Football is also a carefully chosen conduit to better political relationships with the West, "the soft-power strategy of the [states’] ruling family," says Christopher Davidson, Middle East politics professor at Durham University.

Certain European clubs also engage in a new form of colonialism. By establishing cross-continental club networks, and youth academies in developing countries, they access and control young players in an exploitive supply chain.

Chelsea were recently fined Sf600,000 and banned for two transfer windows for relocating 29 under-18 players without proper consideration for their families. Chelsea were initially investigated for transgressions involving no fewer than 92 youngsters; the club currently has more than 40 players on loan to other teams, and the transfer ban will make barely a dent in its player resources. Nor will the fine worry their owner, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, whose personal wealth Bloomberg puts at $15.7bn.

The nub is that a small number of extraordinarily wealthy clubs, by taking advantage of skewed power dynamics and economic disparities in the developing world, commoditise young people and "[limit] the freedom of movement of players in an unacceptable way", claims the international players’ union, FIFPro.

But billionaire investors in the European game will largely be content. Records were broken in 2018: Real Madrid cracked the €750m revenue milestone; Liverpool made mega-profits of £125m. Forbes values the top 20 ranked clubs at an average of $1.69bn, up 14% from 2017 in US dollar terms.

The value of Sheikh Mansour’s £150m Manchester City purchase has rocketed 12-fold since 2008, though procuring top players and coaches has burnt his pocket by about £2bn.

Many fans hail their benefactors for buying success. However, neutrals who love the game feel disillusioned by a thinning competitive landscape, illustrated respectively in Italy and Germany, where Juventus have won their eighth consecutive title and Bayern are on track to secure their seventh in a row.

It’s what’s hidden that reveals much. Football’s stratification is cruel for those not near its pinnacle: bottom of the standings in the unforgiving trenches of England’s fourth-tier sits Notts County. Founded in 1862, the world’s oldest professional club is about to be relegated into obscurity.

Politicians, billionaires and financiers may never lose the lust for lucre, nor the willingness to treat football as a shiny plaything in more powerful games. But fans are experiencing an erosion of passion and a rising nausea at the cynicism of some tainted club owners and greedy administrators.

The game goes on, and isn’t yet in crisis. But its roots are becoming poisoned, and o jogo bonito has never looked so ugly.