Life / Sport

Surging football transfer fees

09 May 2019 - 14:02

European clubs’ transfer spending increased 95% between 2015 and 2017. Records continue to be broken:

€112m — Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid to Juventus, 2018. An out-of-the-blue deal, the highest-ever for a player older than 30.

€120m — Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool to Barcelona, 2018. Clauses may boost final fee by €40m.

€180m — Kylian Mbappé, Monaco to PSG, 2018. Mbappé was still a teenager when transferred.

€222m — Neymar, Barcelona to PSG, 2017. Including Neymar’s salary, the five-year contract cost totals nearly €500m.

