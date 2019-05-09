Financial doping

€1.075bn — Qatar Tourism Authority signed a five-year "Agreement for the Promotion of the Image of Qatar" with PSG. The nation branding agreement contravenes the spirit — if not the letter — of FFP.

€1.1bn — adidas’s 10-year kit deal with Real Madrid is the costliest in football. The contract is arm’s-length, but adidas shareholders may query the value: Real are glamorous, but underperforming.

£400m — Payment by Abu Dhabi’s airline for 10-year naming rights to Manchester City’s stadium, now called The Etihad. "How much was the losing bid?" quipped Liverpool principal owner John Henry.