$1m — alleged bribes taken by the late Julio Grondona, Argentinian Fifa senior vice-president, to vote for Qatar 2022.

$1.6bn — "football development" allocations allegedly siphoned from Fifa reserves to grease palms during Sepp Blatter’s 2011 re-election bid.

$1.4bn — Fifa reserves earmarked by current president Gianni Infantino for his own development programme, "Forward", largesse to buy votes for his re-election later this year.