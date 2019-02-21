Cricket in SA at a precipice

CSA and SuperSport parted ways, amid a cloud of "he said, she said" accusations. It was especially tricky because, besides the MSL, SuperSport has a relationship with CSA worth R350m until 2021.

In essence, CSA accused SuperSport of scuppering the broadcast rights deal for the MSL’s ill-fated predecessor, the Global T20, which collapsed. In reply, SuperSport alleges commercial incompetence and lack of administrative experience within CSA’s swanky new headquarters in Joburg.

Clearly not all is happy at CSA. Just before Christmas, Louis von Zeuner, the former Absa deputy CEO who was also an independent director at CSA, resigned. Von Zeuner’s departure was far more significant than many realised. As one SuperSport insider put it: "I’ve never seen this lightweight a CSA board. Operationally, people are frequently out of their depth."

This was the context in which, last October, CSA thumbed its nose at SuperSport and took the broadcast rights for the MSL to the SABC instead, trumpeting this as a victory for the ordinary fan. "This is a watershed moment," said CSA’s Thabang Moroe at the time.

But neutral observers found the move curious. At least, they would have figured, it’s a threat to SuperSport’s hegemony: "Let’s see where it goes."

Going nowhere

Financially speaking, the decision for the SABC to broadcast the MSL went nowhere, plummeting head-first into the ground. This is because the SABC is bankrupt — as it was before the deal was signed.

Originally, CSA and the SABC talked of a "revenue share model" in which CSA would earn a percentage of the advertising revenue SABC got from the tournament, instead of the SABC paying broadcast rights. But this never transpired.

It means that, in naked terms, CSA, in a fit of "teach-them-a-lesson" pique, turned its back on SuperSport’s R50m offer for — what, exactly? — absolutely nothing.

Estimates suggest the 2018 MSL cost CSA between R100m and R125m. Combine this with the money lost on the postponed T20 Global in 2017 (coyly referenced by CSA in its 2018 annual report as "expenditures of R192m"), and that puts CSA’s losses for the T20 league at nearly R300m over the past two years.