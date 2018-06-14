What (not) to expect from the 2018 Russia World Cup

Putin’s preening

Opening ceremonies bore real fans. The high-gloss sentimentality, token pop music and faux cultural snapshots gnaw annoyingly and drag on achingly before the opening-match kickoff. This year it’s Vladimir Putin’s to milk, and it will probably be the most self-aggrandising, politicised start to a sporting tournament since the 1992 Moscow Olympics.

Rigged matches

A horrible vision involves the toxic mix of political interference and doping, and results in a mediocre Russian team rising to implausible heights.

Enter Russia’s deputy prime minister, Vitaly Mutko, until recently also chief of the Russian football federation and the World Cup organising committee. He quit those positions only reluctantly, after the World Anti-Doping Agency ruled that, as sports minister until late-2016, he oversaw a systemised doping programme. The International Olympic Committee has banned him for life — but Fifa still holds him dearly within its "football family".