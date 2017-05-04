How to hit a home run

Epstein, a law graduate, was 28 when the Red Sox management hired him in 2002. It was an appointment so controversial, according to the jaundiced scribes of Boston’s papers, that it was fundamentally nonsensical. Epstein wasn’t a player and had little experience. What on earth was Red Sox president Larry Lucchino thinking?

At no time did they ask if perhaps the Sox needed to think out of the box. The so-called "Curse of the Bambino" had prevailed at Boston for years, and they clearly needed to do something different.

As one of baseball’s most successful early franchises, the Sox won the World Series in 1918 but in the off-season the following year they traded Babe Ruth — "the Bambino" — to their rivals, the New York Yankees. So began their troubles, muttered their more superstitious fans.

On his appointment, Epstein made immediate changes, with a raft of new, cheaper buys and some statistical innovations. In 2003 he fired manager Grady Little. The following season, facing a 0-3 deficit against the Yankees in a best of seven in the American League Championship Series, the Sox burgled the series by winning four on the trot, capping a memorable season by winning the World Series against the St Louis Cardinals. It had taken Epstein two years to reverse the curse.

"Epstein started out as an unconventional general manager," wrote Michael Baumann on The Ringer website, "a neophyte swimming against the current. In 2011, he left Boston, having diverted the river."

Epstein’s later years at the Sox were a grind. He needed a fresh challenge and that was provided by the Chicago Cubs. Like the Sox, some believed they suffered from a curse — in their case, the "Curse of the Billy Goat".

In 1945 Cubs fans asked tavern owner William Sianis to remove his pet goat, Murphy, from Wrigley Field stadium because he smelled. Sianis was furious, saying: "Them Cubs, they ain’t gonna win no more." And they didn’t — until last year, when Epstein helped them take the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

The need for new thinking

Epstein has the charisma that allows him to crunch numbers with the nerds and get down and dirty with the jocks. Those close to him say he can be as difficult as the next man, but one characteristic stands out: he’s a good listener. Added to this, he’s empathetic, able to plug in to what makes the person sitting opposite him tick.

"I don’t think I’m a chameleon," he insisted in a recent interview with sports channel ESPN. "I can feel where people are coming from, what makes them tick, where they are vulnerable, what makes them feel good about themselves. I get just as much out of it as they do. I love connecting."

He has changed the way America thinks about managing sports teams, a revolution begun by Beane. Way back when, managers and chief executives were ex-players (like Beane). Now they’re Ivy League graduates who might have been investment bankers. They’re financially smart and emotionally savvy (an area in which SA administrators so obviously and painfully fall down).