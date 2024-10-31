MUSIC
Guitarist Steve Newman is on the road again
A member of the Tananas trio of the 1980s, he is now partially blind, but still touring
31 October 2024 - 05:00
Steve Newman was among the last musicians to perform at Joburg’s Radium Beer Hall before it was auctioned on October 16. But the self-taught acoustic guitarist is still in business: at the age of 72 he’s touring again.
Newman began performing in the 1970s with classical guitarist Tony Cox and was part of the Tananas trio in the 1980s with Ian Herman and Gito Baloi. “Those were lekker times,” he says...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.