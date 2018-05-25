Don’t miss the Bassline Fest at Constitution Hill

Public service announcement to all Gauteng-dwellers: if there’s one thing you shouldn’t miss this weekend, it’s the Bassline Fest at Constitution Hill.

A Joburg institution, the Bassline, which has been around for 24 years, may no longer exist in a physical space — its much-loved Newtown venue closed in 2016 — but it is still very much a brand in action, and it is synonymous with the finest music offerings in the city.

A case in point is the Africa Day-inspired, inner-city event it has organised. The line-up includes our own sparkling acoustic diamonds, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and mesmerising Malian icon Salif Keita. In a special tribute to Nelson Mandela, Keita has written a song for the occasion, and he will be performing a yet-to-be-released track, too.

Of course, this would be reason enough for you to make haste to the constitutional court precinct — but factor in performers such as Nigeria’s Yemi Alade and Femi Koya, Mozambican musical stalwarts Ghorwane, Guinea’s Sekou Kouyate and our beloved Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, and you should be raring to get there already.

And you’ll be able to buy African food, fashion, art and crafts in an offering curated by Soweto’s LoCrate Market team while you enjoy the vibes.

The gates for the festival open at 2pm on Saturday May 26. The performances will go on late into the evening, so dress warmly.

Tickets are available from ticketpros.co.za