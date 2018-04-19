Vinyl makes a comeback

To mark the day, head to participating local bricks and mortar stores like Mr Vinyl in Joburg. Join the queue outside from 9am to get your hands on limited edition releases of collectible albums — and/or those you just love anyway.

We asked Mr Vinyl himself, Bret Dugmore, for the seven tracks he’d take to a desert island. Not an easy task for a man who’s made music his life, but here they are:

Porcupine Tree — ‘Arriving Somewhere But Not Here’ (2005)

I’d imagine that I’d be rather anxious if I were suddenly stranded on a desert island and I’d need to go into "game mode" as fast as possible. This song, for all its progressive rock intricacies and melancholy, has seen me through some of the toughest moments of the past decade of my life. It’s a 12-minute masterpiece of genius that I’d dare say would make even 1970s Pink Floyd jealous.

The Animals — ‘The House of the Rising Sun’ (1964)

My father passed away suddenly and unexpectedly about a month ago. When I was a young boy, I would sneak out of bed at night and hide behind the sofa where he listened to his records. He probably always knew I was there, but I got to listen to some classics and learnt to love music like he did.

When I think of mortality, my dad, and being stuck on a desert island, I’d want to hear this.

The Clash — ‘Rock the Casbah’ (1982)

Punk was given a really bad name by the Sex Pistols and others. It was considered a no-talent all-attitude genre of terrible songwriting and a fad that wouldn’t re-emerge until the skate punk of the 1990s.

There are serious exceptions to this rule, like this classic from The Clash, and the music that I immediately associate with when I think of my own identity is the punk that I learnt to love as a teenager.