Singing a new tune at the Four Seasons Hotel

Up the hill and under the chandeliers of the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, delightful curated soirées are taking place.

The line-up jumps between jazz and classical music, and a ticket (R795) gets you an intimate evening of live music by leading artists and a fancy buffet meal. We witnessed homegrown opera virtuoso Siyabonga Maqungo and piano maestro François du Toit in action, and then gorged on bagels and charcuterie, Asian noodles and mezze. The evening was marvellous all round.

On April 15, the hotel will present Luyanda Madope and Connecting Generations, featuring vocalist Titi Luzipo. On April 27, the Nduduzo Makhathini Quintet, winner of the 2015 Standard Bank Young Artist award, will perform.

To book, visit fourseasonsevents.co.za