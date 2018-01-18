MUSIC: Top picks for 2018

We advise you to nab these albums when they are released later this year.

Tom Misch — Geography

Late last year, Tom Misch announced on his Facebook page that he was releasing an album in April 2018. The 22-year-old South London producer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist performed at Good Luck Bar in Johannesburg in April 2017, to one

of his biggest audiences yet.

The best part was the surprised look on his face when the crowd started singing the words and beats even before he began strumming his guitar. He obviously didn’t expect to have such a formidable and appreciative fan base in SA.

His 2015 offering, Beat Tape 2, which features artists including Carmody, Loyle Carner and Jordan Rakei, is responsible for garnering him a wider audience. It’s a soulful album with heavy jazz and hip-hop beats and influences — even drawing inspiration from Dilla and James Blake. His new album, Geography, will no doubt hit all the right notes.

It’s available for pre-order on iTunes.

Why do we love Tom Misch? He’s happy to release music through non-traditional spaces such as streaming music stores Bandcamp and SoundCloud. He’s collaborated with Bearcubs — and with his sister Polly Misch. And he’s reworked Mos Def and Busta Rhymes tracks.

Does a jazz musician get any cooler than that?