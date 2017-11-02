The business of music: a Nyce way to make money

"Music has always been in my family," he says. "My grandmother had a choir, and my mom and all her siblings were also part of a family choir. When I was in high school four friends and I had an a cappella group called B Proud. We sang at school events and community shows and entered every singing competition we could."

B Proud later became the trio Ashaan. The three singers became R&B boy-band pin-up heartthrobs, sharing stages with international acts and releasing two albums — She’s Got My Heart and Let da Games Begin. But, as Arends says: "We were broke by the fourth year and had nothing to show for [our efforts]."

That was when the Khumalo-Arends music business relationship solidified. Arends went into music production and Khumalo’s leadership and guidance helped him along. In the years that followed, Arends would co-produce two genre-defining kwaito albums: Mandoza’s chart-topping Ngalabesi (2006) and Pitch Black Afro’s Zonke Bonke (2009). But despite their chart success, both Pitch Black Afro and Mandoza suffered financial woes.

Opportunity emerges

Khumalo and Arends saw a dire situation that needed urgent business solutions. They also saw an opportunity to change how the local music business functioned, and thought they could impart valuable knowledge to artists.

"The SA industry hadn’t changed much over a 30-year period," says Arends. "We saw a chance to reshape formulas that were conducive to the changes the industry was going through. With technology taking over and in a time of digital space and music piracy, we saw fit to tailor-make solutions that would allow for growth and independence."

When rapper Nyovest was at the very beginning of a career that today has its sights set on selling out Johannesburg Stadium, Khumalo and Arends presented their business model to him. The model, which Khumalo and Arends have replicated for other artists after Nyovest, including Emtee and Lamayne, works, and is shaking up an industry constantly facing the spectre of piracy.