Samthing is back

Talented muso in Newtown on Saturday

02 November 2017 - 06:28 Prakash Naidoo
Something special: Samthing Soweto
After a two-year hiatus from the music industry, Samthing Soweto, born Samkelo Lelethu Mdolomba, has returned with a bang, playing sell-out shows at the Soweto Theatre, The Orbit Jazz Club and Durban’s Jazzy Rainbow. He also won the Standard Bank Ovation Award at this year’s National Arts Festival and his song "Akanamali" is number one on various radio stations.

Johannesburg fans will be able to catch him again when he hosts the second-last TONGHT party for 2017 at the And Club in Newtown on Saturday, November 4.

The musically eclectic party begins at 9pm.

