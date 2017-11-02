Ghazal singers in first African performance

Ghazal is a common and popular form of music in India and Pakistan, with roots that trace back to classical Arabic poetry.

It is a genre around which the central themes of love, separation, mystical reflection and even madness are expressed.

For the first time on African soil, the "Legends of Ghazal" — Pankaj Udhas, Anup Jalota and Talat Aziz — will give a one-off performance in Johannesburg in December.

Udhas, who has just celebrated 35 years in the industry, has released more than 50 albums in his career and lent his voice to several popular songs for Hindi films.

Jalota has recorded more than 200 albums, performed more than 5,000 live concerts around the world and set a world record for the number of gold, platinum and multiplatinum discs sold.

Aziz, the son of Urdu writer and poet Sajida Abid, was trained by famous classical music singers Ustad Samad Khan and Ustad Faiyaz Ahmed Khan.

• Legends of Ghazal, Emperors Palace, Johannesburg, December 3