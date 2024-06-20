Nature in conflict
My Mercury documents the life of hermit Yves Chesselet as he protects seabird colonies from the predations of seals
20 June 2024 - 05:00
Yves Chesselet was in his 20s when he found his calling as a hermit protecting seabirds on tiny, remote islands — which led to a life of confrontation with seals.
He spent a total of 17 years living on three such islands off the coast of Namibia, saving the breeding colonies of penguins, gannets and bank cormorants from the depredations of these predators. ..
