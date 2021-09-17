The six documentaries on Showmax making headlines

We love a good make-believe tale, but there’s nothing more thrilling than getting a glimpse into someone else's reality. Whether you’re into real-life whodunits or emotive change-the-world dramas, documentaries give you a slice-of-life experience that’s hard to resist.

So, in the spirit of exploring new worlds (Silicon Valley, anyone?), examining our humanity, and solving decades-old crimes, we’ve rounded up six conversation-starting documentaries on Showmax that you won’t be able to stop talking about!

Take a look:

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley