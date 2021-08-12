Inside the true crime zeitgeist
A golden era of podcast detectives has led to cold cases being solved
12 August 2021 - 05:00
Four months ago, on April 13, a middle-aged man in a black T-shirt and plaid pyjama pants stood despondently in his driveway in San Pedro, California. This could have been an ordinary suburban scene — except Paul Flores was in handcuffs and flanked by armed police officers.
Flores, 44, was being arrested for the murder of Kristin Smart, who disappeared 25 years ago. Also charged, as an accessory to murder, was Flores’s 80-year-old father...
