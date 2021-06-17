Documentaries: Best of true-life drama
Five of the best chronicles based on fact, streaming right now
17 June 2021 - 05:00
If it’s good old-fashioned storytelling you’re after or if you’re simply looking to find the deeper story behind the headlines, there are many brilliant documentaries to check out. Here is our pick of the best to stream while you’re pandemic-dodging at home.
Seaspiracy..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now