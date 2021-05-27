Life / On The Screen What to watch: Netflix’s Halston Halston is about the rise and fall of a business and a man in a glam mid-century setting BL PREMIUM

Halston isn’t a name many South Africans are familiar with. For generations of Americans, however, the eponymous brand — named for its founder Roy Halston — stood for the ultimate in luxury fashion.

He may have started out as a milliner, credited for the pillbox hats worn by Jackie Kennedy in the 1960s, but it’s as a clothing king that Halston stitched his way into sartorial history...