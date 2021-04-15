Amid the wreckage, one cinema shines — The Labia
The Labia in Cape Town was always different, and now that’s paying off
15 April 2021 - 05:00
Tucked away in the Cape Town suburb of Gardens, the Labia cinema has endured a rollercoaster six months since reopening after the worst of the Covid crisis.
"It’s been up and down," says owner Ludi Kraus. "Things started with promise when we reopened in August, then the second wave hit and business dropped. The curfew wasn’t great, but in the past 10 days things have improved with the curfew being relaxed."..
