The new Netflix show to know about

Given that we’re basically a bunch of global pariahs right now thanks to our seemingly bullish Covid variant and more so, now that President Joe Biden has just slapped a big fat ban on South Africans travelling into the US, it seems unlikely that you’re going to find yourself in New York City anytime soon.

This means no bagels and lox from Russ & Daughters. It means no sitting on a bench in Union Square watching the world speedwalk by. It means no Broadway (not that anything is happening in theatreland anyway right now), or whatever it is in particular about Manhattan that turns you on and makes us all return again and again.

Thank goodness then for Martin Scorsese and Netflix. The godfather of movie directors has put together a most enjoyable seven-part series which centres on two characters: humorist, writer and speaker Fran Lebowitz and New York, New York. It offers an excellent bit of armchair travel, and it couldn’t have come at a better moment.

Perhaps you are not familiar with Lebowitz. If that is the case, now is your moment to get up to speed with her lightning wit, her sardonic ways, her surprisingly practical approach to life — and her marvellous, totally unfashionable aesthetic.

I say unfashionable, but Lebowitz is actually terribly sure of herself and unmoved by trends or passing fancies. She has neither a computer nor a cellphone and doesn’t care for the Kardashians. But that doesn’t mean she’s missed their meaning in our world, or isn’t prepared to comment on them.

Combine this demeanour with a look we might otherwise scoff at, and what you get is just unbearably cool.

So in her white shirts, oversized coats and blazers, jeans and boots and always, always large cufflinks (I predict she is single-handedly about to spearhead a revival of the accessory) and with her trademark bob and gap in her teeth, the 70-year-old says it like it is.