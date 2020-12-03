What’s new on Showmax in December 2020

Showmax is releasing a new Christmas special every day until 27 December, including more than 30 international movies, and eight local twists on everyone’s favourite season. In Herb & Moon (December 5), a grandfather breaks out of his retirement home to visit his granddaughter.

In Posbus 1 (December 1), a couple receives a deluge of letters meant for Santa. Years later, after his wife’s death, the man opens one, and it changes everything. Christmas isn’t always plain sailing - follow one dysfunctional family’s summer vacation in Somerkersfees (1 December), starring Milan Murray.

On the international front, catch the blockbuster romcom Last Christmas, starring Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) and Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) from December 21, or, for something completely different, a special Christmas episode of HBO’s Euphoria from December 7.

Showmax Original: Lebo M - Coming Home