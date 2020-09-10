Events to watch online

Maison&Objet

This highlight of the Parisian exhibitions calendar is on just about every interiors nut’s bucket list, so being able to access a wealth of industry innovation, in-depth design discussions and workshops online from the comfort of your stylish couch is a not-to-be-missed opportunity.

The online event will be divided into two complementary sections: the Digital Showrooms on the MOM (Maison&Objet and More) platform for atmosphere immersion and "product" spotting, and the Digital Talks on the Maison&Objet website.

The Digital Showroom will echo the traditional booths in an exhibition space with the option of downloading catalogues or information at the click of a button, as well as the chance to make appointments to speak directly to the makers as you would at the physical show.

The Digital Talks bring together the best creatives, trend agencies, architects, designers, interior designers, distributors and manufacturers in a series of online conferences, product selections, brand pitches and podcasts or live interviews. Obviously, the focus of much of this discussion will be how home has become a refuge and the impact this will have on trends for the coming months. The online event runs until September 18.

mom.maison-objet.com