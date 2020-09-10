inbox
Events to watch online
One undeniably good thing to come out of lockdown is the digitalisation of industry fairs and festivals
One undeniably good thing to come out of lockdown is the digitalisation of industry fairs and festivals. They usually happen in one geographical area but thanks to the internet have become accessible to anyone, anywhere. Two happening this week are France’s Maison&Objet and the SA Book Fair.
Maison&Objet
This highlight of the Parisian exhibitions calendar is on just about every interiors nut’s bucket list, so being able to access a wealth of industry innovation, in-depth design discussions and workshops online from the comfort of your stylish couch is a not-to-be-missed opportunity.
The online event will be divided into two complementary sections: the Digital Showrooms on the MOM (Maison&Objet and More) platform for atmosphere immersion and "product" spotting, and the Digital Talks on the Maison&Objet website.
The Digital Showroom will echo the traditional booths in an exhibition space with the option of downloading catalogues or information at the click of a button, as well as the chance to make appointments to speak directly to the makers as you would at the physical show.
The Digital Talks bring together the best creatives, trend agencies, architects, designers, interior designers, distributors and manufacturers in a series of online conferences, product selections, brand pitches and podcasts or live interviews. Obviously, the focus of much of this discussion will be how home has become a refuge and the impact this will have on trends for the coming months. The online event runs until September 18.
SA Book Fair
Whether you’re a fiction or nonfiction fan, you’ll find something to interest you at this year’s SA Book Fair. The event takes place online this weekend (September 11 to 13), with a great mix of activities, exhibitions, performances, panel discussions and sessions.
The programme will feature newly released books, accomplished and debut authors and expert facilitators, and will, hopefully, spark some riveting and controversial discussions on topical issues facing the country and the continent. Authors in the mix include Lauren Beukes, Niq Mhlongo, Sisonke Msimang and Zukiswa Wanner.
There is also an offering for kids in the Magic Tent and you can explore the breadth and depth of independent publishers and booksellers from across the country, with an array of books in all our languages on the Marketplace. The full range of books on the literary programme can also be bought.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.